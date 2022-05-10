2022 Pulitzer Prizes In Journalism, Drama, Books & Music Announced; Check Full List Here

Pulitzer Prize 2022 winners in journalism, books, drama and music were announced on Monday, with India getting four awards for documenting India's battle with COVID-19. The Indian winners include the names of Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave, and late Danish Siddiqui in the category of Feature Photography. It is to mention that photojournalist Siddiqui, who was associated with the international news agency Reuters, was killed while covering the clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city last year.

The 2022 #Pulitzer Prizes were announced today at 3:00 p.m. EDT. Read the full list of winners and finalists (including winning and nominated work in Journalism) at https://t.co/uTTbOAw5yv. — The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) May 9, 2022

Besides four Indians, journalists from Ukraine were recognized with a 2022 Pulitzer Prize special citation for their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The jury noted that despite non-stop bombardments, abductions, occupation, and even deaths in their ranks, they have persisted in their effort to provide an accurate picture of the terrible reality. Moreover, The Washington Post got the award in Public Service for covering Capitol riots, withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida.

Full list of winners in journalism and descriptions of their awards are as follows:

Investigative Reporting: Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times

For a compelling exposé of highly toxic hazards inside Florida’s only battery recycling plant that forced the implementation of safety measures to adequately protect workers and nearby residents.

Breaking News Reporting

Staff of the Miami Herald

For its urgent yet sweeping coverage of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex, merging clear and compassionate writing with comprehensive news and accountability reporting.

Investigative Reporting

Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times

For a compelling exposé of highly toxic hazards inside Florida’s only battery recycling plant that forced the implementation of safety measures to adequately protect workers and nearby residents.

Explanatory Reporting

Staff of Quanta Magazine, New York, N.Y., notably Natalie Wolchover

For coverage that revealed the complexities of building the James Webb Space Telescope, designed to facilitate groundbreaking astronomical and cosmological research.

Local Reporting

Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune

For a piercing examination of the city’s long history of failed building- and fire-safety code enforcement, which let scofflaw landlords commit serious violations that resulted in dozens of unnecessary deaths.

National Reporting

Staff of The New York Times

For an ambitious project that quantified a disturbing pattern of fatal traffic stops by police, illustrating how hundreds of deaths could have been avoided and how officers typically avoided punishment.

International Reporting

Staff of The New York Times

For courageous and relentless reporting that exposed the vast civilian toll of U.S.-led airstrikes, challenging official accounts of American military engagements in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. (Moved by the Board from the Public Service category, where it was also nominated.)

Commentary

Melinda Henneberger of The Kansas City Star

For persuasive columns demanding justice for alleged victims of a retired police detective accused of being a sexual predator.

Criticism

Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large, The New York Times

For learned and stylish writing about Black stories in art and popular culture–work that successfully bridges academic and non-academic critical discourse.

Editorial Writing

Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of the Houston Chronicle

For a campaign that, with original reporting, revealed voter suppression tactics, rejected the myth of widespread voter fraud and argued for sensible voting reforms

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider, New York, N.Y.

For using graphic reportage and the comics medium to tell a powerful yet intimate story of the Chinese oppression of the Uyghurs, making the issue accessible to a wider public.

Breaking News Photography

Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times

For raw and urgent images of the U.S. departure from Afghanistan that capture the human cost of the historic change in the country. (Moved from Feature Photography by the jury.)

Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry of Getty Images

For comprehensive and consistently riveting photos of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Feature Photography

Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters

For images of COVID’s toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, while offering viewers a heightened sense of place. (Moved from Breaking News Photography by the jury.)

Audio Reporting

Staffs of Futuro Media, New York, N.Y. and PRX, Boston, Mass.

For “Suave,” a brutally honest and immersive profile of a man reentering society after serving more than 30 years in prison.

Fiction

The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family, by Joshua Cohen (New York Review Books)

A mordant, linguistically deft historical novel about the ambiguities of the Jewish-American experience, presenting ideas and disputes as volatile as its tightly-wound plot.

Drama

Fat Ham, by James Ijames

A funny, poignant play that deftly transposes "Hamlet" to a family barbecue in the American South to grapple with questions of identity, kinship, responsibility, and honesty.

History

Covered with Night, by Nicole Eustace (Liveright/Norton)

A gripping account of Indigenous justice in early America, and how the aftermath of a settler’s murder led to the oldest continuously recognized treaty in the United States.

Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer (Scribner)

An original and compelling history, spanning five centuries, of the island that became an obsession for many presidents and policymakers, transforming how we think about the U.S. in Latin America, and Cuba in American society.

Poetry

frank: sonnets, by Diane Seuss (Graywolf Press)

A virtuosic collection that inventively expands the sonnet form to confront the messy contradictions of contemporary America, including the beauty and the difficulty of working-class life in the Rust Belt.

General Non-fiction

Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott (Random House)

An affecting, deeply reported account of a girl who comes of age during New York City’s homeless crisis–a portrait of resilience amid institutional failure that successfully merges literary narrative with policy analysis.

Music

Voiceless Mass, by Raven Chacon

Premiered on November 21, 2021, in Milwaukee, Wis., a mesmerizing, original work for organ and ensemble that evokes the weight of history in a church setting, a concentrated and powerful musical expression with a haunting visceral impact.

What is Pulitzer award?

The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and musical composition within the United States. It was established in 1917 by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who had made his fortune as a newspaper publisher, and is administered by Columbia University.

Image: Twitter/@PulitzerPrizes