2022 Started On A Sour Note For Boris Johnson, Prince Andrew & Novak Djokovic, Here's How

From Queen Elizabeth II’s son Prince Andrew losing all his military titles to Tennis star Novak Djokovic getting embroiled in a legal and diplomatic stoush and losing his chance to play in the Australian Open, 2022 started on a sour note for these influential men including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Just a few weeks into this year became a toss-up for the worst time ever between Johnson, Djokovic and Prince Andrew.

The UK Prime Minister’s leadership is also threatened ever since the Downing Street parties, that took place in 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown in England. While PM Johnson apologised for attending the gatherings in No 10 garden, Prince Andrew has been denying all sexual abuse allegations against him. Meanwhile, the Serbian tennis star lost his chance to participate in the Australian Open. If Djokovic had won the upcoming title, he would have overtaken players such as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to win the most grand slam singles titles by any player of all time.

Here’s how 2022 has panned out for these 3 men-

Prince Andrew

In the latest high-profile case, Prince Andrew is all set to face a civil lawsuit in the United States brought by one of the victims of US disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking network. As if the allegations weren’t enough, his mother, UK’s Queen scrapped her son of all his military titles and made it clear that the royal family will not bear the price of the lawsuit.

The Duke of York will now be facing a civil sex abuse trial just like any other normal citizen without any shielding of his Royal family. Additionally, he is also set to lose his 31-room mansion and police protection. On January 13, Buckingham Palace announced that the military affiliations and royal patronages are being returned to the Queen as her second son is facing extensive fire over his alleged sexual assault of American citizen Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Even though Prince Andrew has refuted all allegations against him, in front of the private audience, the monarch told her son that he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness “in any official capacity”. All of this is because of the allegations brought by Virginia Giuffre and her case will finally reach court for trial.

In the years that Giuffre was associated with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, she said that she went from being abused by the disgraced financier to being “passed around like a platter of fruit" among his other influential associates. While Giuffre was being taken around on private jets, at the age of 17 in 2001, she has said that Epstein brought her to London to meet Prince Andrew.

A photograph showing her younger self with Prince Andrew’s arm around her waist and Maxwell also in the frame was clicked by Epstein as per Giuffre’s request, she said. However, after going to a nightclub, Giuffre said, in an interview, that she was told by Maxwell that she “had to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey.”

Giuffre told BBC, “It was a really scary time in my life… I wasn't chained to a sink, but these powerful people were my chains.” Giuffre filed a civil case against the Duke of York alleging that the Queen’s second son sexually abused her three times at Maxwell’s London home that night followed by at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Little St James in the Virgin Islands.

However, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight in 2019 that he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and said that her alleged sexual abuse in the US and UK by him “didn’t happen”. Eventually, Giuffre told Miami Herald that by 2003, Epstein had lost interest in her because she was too old for him.

Recently, in the latest blow for the Royal family, a US judge ruled that Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew would go for trial. It is expected to have major ramifications for Buckingham Palace as the long-time running allegations against the 61-year-old Prince would be tested in court after significantly tarnishing his public image. He even had to step back from royal duties in late 2019.

Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, engulfed in the partygate row, went as far as saying that he did not know the parties held in 2020 in Downing Street were against the rules even though he is the leader of the government setting out COVID-19 restrictions for the citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the most recent Sky News interview, Johnson said, “I can’t believe we would have gone ahead with an event that people said was against the rules … nobody warned me it was against the rules, I am categorical about that – I would have remembered that.”

Just before answering the Prime Minister’s questions on January 13, Johnson told the House of Commons that the May 20, 2020, gathering could “technically” be said to have not broken any rules. He said, “Mr Speaker, I want to apologise.”

Johnson said, “I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through. I know the rage they feel with me, and with the government, I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules were not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

The 2020 event in No 10 garden was brought into notice when an email showed that more than 100 members of the No 10 staff were invited to the “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020 including Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds. Later, a joint investigation by The Independent and The Guardian revealed that a wine and pizza gathering was held at No 10 garden on May 15, 2020, at a time when people in England were not able to meet family and friends on a one-on-one basis.

The Guardian even published an image that showed wine and cheese being consumed by the UK PM and his wife, his adviser including Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings, and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Recently, Cummings, who no longer holds his Downing Street job and has repeatedly critiqued the Johnson-led government’s response to COVID-19, published a blog just last week dismissing the May 15, 2020 event showing an after-work party. He insisted that such gatherings were common practice for meetings in the garden due to COVID-19 risk. However, he claimed that a “socially distanced drinks” event did take place on May 20, 2020. Cummings said that a “senior No 10 official” had invited people.

Just this week, what British media has called "partygate row" exploded, as according to The Independent, a leaked email sent from the Prime Minister’s private secretary showed that more than 100 No 10 staff were invited to the event and were asked to “bring your own booze” or ‘BYOB’ and “make the most of the lovely weather”.

Until January 12, UK PM Boris Johnson had refused to say if he attended the party. The event is presently being investigated by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray. Before Johnson’s apology, on Monday, UK’s Metropolitan Police had said that they were “in contact” with the Cabinet Office regarding the alleged breaches of the lockdown on May 20. Now, Johnson has even told the House of Commons that it was essential for Gray to complete her investigation.

Novak Djokovic

Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s legal battle started on November 18, 2021 when he was granted a temporary visa that allowed people to work in Australia on a short-term basis including sporting activities. Just a day after that, Australian Open (AO) tournament director Craig Tiley had said that all players must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in the games. Djokovic was among the list of players who were granted automatic entry to play in the men’s singles at AO.

TA had confirmed that the players would need certified proof of vaccination to enter Australia and the ones not meeting the requirements would have to quarantine themselves for 14 days. This meant that Djokovic had to arrive in Australia on January 2 to compete in the AO. Following other complications including several RT-PCR tests after players of a game that he attended tested positive for Coronavirus, on January 4, the Tennis star had announced on Instagram that he received "exemption permission" and will travel to Australia.

But trouble again mounted on him on January 4 when, according to ABC report, the Acting Australian Border Force Commissioner examined an "issue" with Djokovic's Australian Travel Declaration. Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews even said, “If an arriving individual is not vaccinated, they must provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons to be able to access the same travel arrangement as fully vaccinated travellers.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Minister went on to say, “If that evidence is insufficient, then he [Djokovic] won't be treated any different to anyone else, and he'll be on the next plane home.”

When the player finally arrived at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport from Spain via Dubai late on January 5, he was detained by Border Force officials and interviewed over several hours. His visa was cancelled on January 6 at 7:29 AM (local time). He was kept at Park Hotel in Melbourne, which is controlled by immigration officials. Then, his lawyers launched a Federal Circuit Court challenge to the federal government's decision to deport their client. Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić got involved and said, “Our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end, immediately.”

But before Djokovic was set to compete against Serbia's world number 78, Miomir Kecmanovic on January 17, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his ministerial powers to cancel Djokovic's visa at 5:52 PM on Friday, January 14. Hawke had said that he made the decision "on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

On January 16, Djokovic lost his fight to stay in Australia and is automatically banned from re-entering the country for three years. The court found his lawyers failed to demonstrate the Australian minister’s decision to reject his visa as unlawful. The player, not able to participate in the Australian Open, left the country on that same day.

At one instance, Morrison had even said, “Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected.”

Image: AP