'2022 Was A Great Yr For India & UK': British Envoy Extends New Year's Greetings In Hindi

As world is all set to welcome new year, the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, has wished everyone a 'Happy New Year' and stressed on the past key developments between India and UK. Taking to Twitter, Ellis shared a video in which he can be heard extending greeting in Hindi. "It's been a great year for UK and India. Much to do in 2023. आप सभी को नए साल की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! #HappyNewYear," he said.

आप सभी को नए साल की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/MhGYjccUHG — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) December 28, 2022

UK envoy highlights India-UK relations

In the video, the envoy greeted everyone in an Indian style by saying "Namaste" and said, "2022 was a great year for India and the UK." While speaking in Hindi, the UK envoy highlighted that India and UK enhanced their relationship by working together in various areas in 2022.

"First of all, for the economy, Together, we have launched free trade agreement negotiations and we have given renewed energy in the last couple of weeks. So, let's aim for a deal in the course of next year," said Ellis in the video. Further, he spoke about how both nations have contributed to climate change and sustainability and shared that the UK has been supporting India's rapid transition towards a green economy. In the health sector, the UK and India have been collaborating to manufacture and supply Ebola vaccines to Africa, he added.

On defense and security, he said both the nations have been cooperating at sea and in cyberspace to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Further, he talked about the visa waiting time that has been reduced and Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who is serving as the UK Prime Minister. The envoy concluded the video by wishing everyone a happy new year, adding that "we have a long way to go."