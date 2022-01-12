2022 World's Most Powerful Passports Index: Japan, Singapore Top List; India At 83rd Spot

With the emergence of the new Omicron COVID strain, world travel has yet again come to a standstill. The fresh outbreak has pushed governments to tighten international travel rules, leading to several cancellations of inter-country travel. Amidst the concerning situation, London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley has published its Passport Index for the year 2022. As per the index, based on exclusive data from International Air Transport Association (IATA), the passports of Japan and Singapore have secured the top rank in the list. Both the countries have a 192 visa-free score.

The score suggests that Japanese people can travel to 192 countries without a visa or with a visa-on-arrival facility. Singapore has also secured the spot alongside Japan with similar perks. Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Iraq have been ranked last and second-last, respectively. As per Henley's report, the data has also shed light on the maximum widened mobility gap recorded in the last 17 years, which has been exacerbated with "punitive" travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the top 10 most powerful passports who enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to the number of countries mentioned in brackets:

1. Japan, Singapore (192)

2. Germany, South Korea (190)

3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)

4. Austria, Denmark, France, Netherland, Sweden (188)

5. Ireland, Portugal (187)

6. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, UK, USA (182)

7. Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)

8. Poland, Hungary (183)

9. Lithuania, Slovakia (182)

10. Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)

India improved rank to 83rd position

While the trend has been worrisome for experts worrying about the expanding rift in mobility, India has displayed a significant rise in its rank in the Henley Passport Index. India is currently placed at 83rr position from earlier 90th. In addition, it has a visa-free score of 60.

“Passports and visas are among the most important instruments impacting on social inequality worldwide as they determine opportunities for global mobility. The borders within which we happen to be born, and the documents we are entitled to hold, are no less arbitrary than our skin color. Wealthier states need to encourage positive inward migration in an effort to help redistribute and rebalance human and material resources worldwide, including improving the size and quality of their own workforces," said Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners.

It is pertinent to mention that while COVID has temporarily altered travel, several factors like internal conflicts and security concerns have also added to discrimination in free travel. "Wealthier countries’ gains in travel freedom have come at the expense of poorer countries, which have experienced mounting barriers to entry in recent years," the report stressed. As per the analysis by Henley, these are the lowest ranking passports globally:

104. North Korea (39)

105. Nepal and Palestinian territory (37)

106. Somalia (34)

107. Yemen (33)

108. Pakistan (31)

109. Syria (29)

110. Iraq (28)

111. Afghanistan (26)