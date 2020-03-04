Brazil: 21 Killed, 32 Missing As Torrential Rains Strikes Southeastern Coast

A storm that pummeled Brazil's southeastern coast on March 3 has killed at least 21 people and another 32 people are still missing in Sao Paulo. According to international media reports, the torrential rain hit the Brazilian states of Sao Paula and Rio de Janeiro and further triggered flash floods which destroyed several homes. The floods and landslides reportedly hit the coastal cities of Santos, Sao Vicente and Guaruja.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria also took to Twitter to 'express solidarity' with those who are suffering from the heavy rains. He said, “I declared official three-day mourning across the State of São Paulo in memory of the fatal victims due to the heavy rains in Baixada Santista. My solidarity with the family and friends of the victims of this sad tragedy”.

Decretei luto oficial de três dias em todo o Estado de São Paulo em memória às vítimas fatais em decorrência das fortes chuvas na Baixada Santista. Até o momento, temos 18 mortes confirmadas. Minha solidariedade aos familiares e amigos das vítimas dessa triste tragédia. — João Doria (@jdoriajr) March 4, 2020

5,000 people forced to evacuate

As per reports, the violent storms in recent days have dumped month's worth of rain on some areas of Brazil. The heavy rains have devastated the southern coast of Sao Paulo state and several neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro as well. Out of the 21 people who were killed, one of the victims was also a rescue worker.

Amidst the storm, several highways were also blocked by fallen trees and landslides. Some of the highways linked Santos which is the biggest port in South America, to Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city and economic capital. On the other hand, the authorities in Rio de Janeiro said that the death toll had risen to at least five after three days of violent rain that destroyed houses, swept away cars and further left some communities covered in water or mud.

According to an international media outlet, some of the victims were also electrocuted, buried in landslides or drowned. Furthermore, the state authorities reportedly said that more than 5,000 people had been forced from their homes. Residents are also growing frustrated and one resident reportedly even threw mud at Rios Mayor Marcelo Crivella's head.

