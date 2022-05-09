21 Taliban Fighters Killed In Joint Op By Afghan Liberation Front And NRF In Panjshir

In a notable development in Afghanistan, 21 Taliban soldiers were reportedly killed in the Panjshir and Andarab areas of the country fiery exchange with members of the Afghanistan Liberation Front (ALF). In two video clips accessed by Republic Media Network, helicopters under the Taliban-led Afghan Air Force can be seen operating on the site while ALF alleged that they left the spot after taking away the dead bodies of Taliban fighters from the area.

In another video accessed by ALF, the commander can be heard stating that their unit has launched a joint operation with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) and even launched several casualties on the Taliban.

Since the Taliban-led takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, marking the collapse of the civil government of the country, as per a SIGAR report prepared by the US, the NRF's resistance to the Taliban has ushered Afghanistan's National Defence Forces and commanders to join the fight against the Taliban. The report suggests that more guerilla fronts were announced during the period and ALF is one of the notable bodies.

Panjshir continues to fight against Taliban rule in Afghanistan

As the resistance alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and acting Vice-President Amrullah Saleh poses a tough fight to Taliban forces, the militant group on May 7 sent four helicopters to Panjshir province to eliminate the hideouts of the National Resistance of Afghanistan.

According to sources, in recent face-offs, the Taliban lost dozens of its fighters and a dozen others have been injured at the hands of the National Resistance. Sources from the Taliban reveal that most of their injured men have been taken to the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul, which is the biggest military hospital in Afghanistan.

In February, it was reported that the Taliban had carried five helicopters to the Panjshir Valley to launch airstrikes against the National Resistance and their hideouts in the Hindukush mountains. In response, the alliance activated their heavy weaponry in the peaks of Hindukush, 'ready for any kind of response'. In one such face-off the same month, Massoud's forces tracked down one of the Taliban helicopters in the Annaba district. A commander from the resistance front claimed that at least 23 Taliban fighters were killed in Panjshir during the ambush. In March, another 10 Taliban insurgents were ambushed and 12 others were severely wounded, when they attempted to make their way to the Hesarak base.