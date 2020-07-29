212 Environmental Activists Were Killed Last Year Worldwide: Global Witness

A record number of 212 environmental campaigners worldwide were killed last year, according to watchdog group Global Witness. According to research conducted by the NGO, over four defenders were killed every week in 2019. Colombia and the Philippines reportedly accounted for half of the 212 people killed last year, followed by Brazil, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

While the NGO believes that the real number is likely higher due to unreported or misrepresented cases, they even noted that this year saw a surge of nearly 30 per cent from 164 death in 2018 and 11 more than the previous record in 2017. The watchdog group noted that about 40 per cent of victims were indigenous people and over two-thirds died in Latin America. Further, as per reports, the mining industry is also believed to be linked to the most land and environmental defender deaths in 2019, followed by agriculture, logging and criminal gangs.

The watchdog group reportedly also expressed concerns that slow or deliberate inaction from governments and corporations to protect vulnerable communities from COVID-19 has led to higher infection rates, tasing fears of opportunistic attacks on defenders. The NGO noted that back in March, the Colombian indigenous leaders were killed while isolating at home after meeting a local mayor who had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the watchdog group said that out of 141 murders last year, which could be linked to specific economic sectors, more than a third involved campaigner protesting mining operations, some legal most not. Two-three killing is also believed to be related to agribusiness in Asia, especially the Philippines. It was reported that in the Philippines, police and counter-insurgency operations led to the massacre of 14 sugar plantation farmers on Negros island in March.

Attacks against environmental defenders

Global Witness campaigner Rachel Cox reportedly said that agribusiness and oil, gas and mining have consistently been the biggest drivers of attacks against land and environmental defenders. She added They are also the industries pushing us further into runaway climate change through deforestation and increased carbon emissions. The watchdog group further informed that logging operations were directly liked to 24 deaths, with another 14 related to illegal crop substitution, 11 to land reform and six to water management or dam construction.

Moreover, the NGO noted that in Romania, an EU member state, a forest ranger working in one of Europe’s largest primaeval forests was shot dead for trying to protect trees against organised criminal gangs harvesting them for profit. The group further said that a month earlier, one of her colleagues was murdered with an axe to the back of the head.

The Global Witness concluded that outright murders occur against a generalised backdrop of intimidation and harassment. It was noted that women defenders face specific threats. Sexual violence is also used as a tactic to silence women defenders. The watchdog group reportedly said that in many countries, people’s right to their land and natural resources are either unprotected, undocumented or not recognised.

