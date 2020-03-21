22-year-old Coronavirus Patient Shares Her Journey To Raise Awareness

While the globe is tackling the COVID-19 epidemic, a 22-year-old Twitter user Bjonda Haliti has taken to social media to share her experience. This Twitter user was diagnosed with the deadly virus and was conflicted about sharing her experience on social media. But in the end, she decided that she must write her post so that it could help others with their anxiety and stress.

Her Journey still continues

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 11,421 lives across the world and has infected over 2,76,293 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. Take a look at Bjonda Haliti’s journey.

I’m 22 years old and I tested positive for COVID-19.



I’ve been debating on posting, but I want to share my experience especially with those around my age to help bring awareness, and to relieve any stress/anxiety some may have due to the pandemic. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 1: It started with a mild DRY cough and a slightly sore throat. I was very tired that night. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 2: I felt a lot of pressure in my head to the point I would have to cough softly to avoid the discomfort. That night, I experienced the chills and had a fever. One main symptom that stood out to me, my eyes physically hurt. They were tender and sore. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Moving them was uncomfortable. Doing some research I discovered this was just a migraine, but it didn’t go away at ALL. I slept all day. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 3: Energy levels VERY low, I only slept, and still ran fevers. At this point, my symptoms were: dry cough, migraine, fever, chills, some nausea. I decided to go to the doctors where I tested negative for the flu and strep. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

The doctor told me I probably just had an infection and prescribed me antibiotics and 800mg of ibuprofen. I made sure to stay extremely hydrated and stocked up on vitamins and probiotics. That night, I still ran a fever. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 4: Finally no more fever, but a new symptom showed up: shortness of breath. It was uncomfortable, it felt like I had bricks on my chest. I tried the self diagnose test I read online (hold your breath and count to 10) which I successfully did with no complications. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

At this point I wanted to test for corona like I should have been in the first place, but It was very difficult to get tested for it!!! I continued to self-quarantine and hydrate hydrate HYDRATE! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 5: Symptoms: sore throat, cough, shortness of breath. I went to the same doctor and I was very adamant about getting tested. Doctor said my vitals were “unremarkable” but I wasn’t going to take no for an answer! I also requested chest X-rays, everything came out normal. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

I was advised to continue self quarantine, and I would receive my results in 5-6 DAYS!!!!! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 6 - With the continued use of antibiotics and ibuprofen, my symptoms were: sore throat, cough, shortness of breath. My energy levels began to increase. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 7 - Symptoms: slight sore throat, mild cough, shortness of breath. Energy levels increasing. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 8 - Symptoms: Mild cough, starting to feel like myself again. Energy! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 9 - Symptoms: My cough was a little heavier, normal energy levels. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 10 - Symptoms: Mild cough, mucus, normal energy levels. My lab results came in: POSITIVE. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

I am continuing to self-isolate and take care of myself. Today I am feeling great and healthy! I will need to retest in order to be cleared. That’s if I can find a doctor whose willing to retest me. Haven’t had any luck so far. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Bjonda Haliti has continued to keep herself isolated after her positive diagnosis and has also taken steps to inform all those that she came in contact with so that they take the necessary precautions.

