227 Environmental Activists Murdered In 2020 Says New Global Witness Report

A campaign group has discovered that in last year a significant number of environmental activists who were actively functioning to preserve the environment and Indigenous land rights were killed. According to the Global Witness report, 227 individuals were murdered in 2020 which has contributed to the largest figure for the second year in a row. It also states that forestry, mining, large-scale farming, hydropower dams, and other misusing of resources were apparently the cause of one-third of the killings.

The campaign group, Global Witness described the victims as environmental protectors who were murdered for defending natural resources such as forests, water supply, and seas. According to the Global Witness organisation, four environmental activists have been murdered per week after the Paris Agreement was signed in the year 2015.

As per BBC, 23 incidents related to the killings were linked with the logging sector which has the most killing records, following the assaults in Brazil, Nicaragua, Peru, as well as the Philippines. A one-third of the killing instances include the indigenous population, who are frequently on the front lines of climate change issues. Last year, Colombia had the largest number of violence, with at least 65 people were killed.

Remarks of the senior campaigner of the campaign group

Chris Madden, a senior campaigner with Global Witness, urged countries to take urgent steps to safeguard the environment defenders. He explained that corporations and business firms must begin placing people and the environment ahead of their own profit. He further stated that if this does happen then there will be an environmental collapse as well as the continuation of the killings. According to BBC, Madden further added that this record number of killings serves the harsh reflection that combating the climate problem is a life-or-death struggle for some, who put their lives at risk to protect the biospheres that are vital in preventing uncontrolled climate change.

The organisation advised countries to build a safe, secure, and supportive environment for the activists as well as to make a pledge at the UN climate change conference, COP26, in November that will include human rights safeguards.

More on environmental activists murdered

Additionally, BBC reports about a human rights activist Fikile Ntshangase who was embroiled in a court fight over the enlargement of a Tendele Coal opencast mine in the KwaZulu-Natal region, was killed in her own living room. Her daughter, Malungelo Xhakaza added that no arrests were made to date in the inquiry of her mother's murder. She suspects that somebody wants this mining development and extracting operation to go through regardless of any consequences.

Oscar Eyraud Adams, another victim was killed in Mexico in September 2020. He was trying to improve water accessibility for the native Kumiai village in Baja California. According to Global Witness, communities in Guapinol as well as Honduras, where numerous people have already been demonstrating against the licensing of iron oxide mining by the central administration in a protected region are still in danger.

(Image: Shutterstock)