23 Children Among 201 People Killed As Anti-Hijab Protests Rage Across Iran: Rights Group

As protests continue to rise in Iran, at least 201 people have lost their lives in the ongoing demonstrations. According to the official website of Iran Human Rights, at least 201 people, including 23 minors, have died in the bloody nationwide crackdown against anti-Hijab protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the organisation's director, has called for urgent action and has appealed to the international community to “prevent further killings in Kurdistan by issuing an immediate response.” He has also addressed Iran’s crackdown against student protestors, who have been arrested in schools and on the streets in the past week.

“Children have a legal right to protest, the United Nations has an obligation to defend children’s rights in Iran by applying pressure on the Islamic Republic,” Amiry-Moghaddam said.

While Iran Human Rights has provided the death figure, it does not consist of the casualties that have occurred in the provincial city of Sanandaj in the past three days. The deaths have been reported in 18 Iranian provinces, including Mazandaran, Kurdistan, Western Azerbaijan, Gilan and Sistan, and Baluchistan, with the highest death toll on 21, 22, and 30 September.

Casualties mount amid raging protests in Iran

While some of the deceased died almost instantly, others succumbed to their wounds. According to reports received by the organisation, several wounded protesters were denied hospital care, or were forced to seek treatment at home due to the fear of being apprehended.

Meanwhile, UN agencies have said that it is difficult to pinpoint the exact number of casualties due to restricted access to information. Despite the uncertainty, agencies have held authorities responsible for using lethal force, which has killed several adults and children. UNICEF spokesman James Elder also expressed concern about children being killed, wounded, and arrested during the protests.

“We share in the outrage and shock of all fair-minded people who are seeing these images of girls and women being beaten. … UNICEF calls again on the protection of children from all forms of violence and harm, including during conflicts and political events,” Elder said, adding that “Violence against children by anyone, and in any context, is, of course, indefensible.”