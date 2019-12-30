25-year-old Founder Organises Successful NuraiFest Within Three Weeks In Abu Dhabi

A 25-year-old turned around the forgettable memories of Fyre Festival with a successful luxury music festival in less than three weeks in Abu Dhabi. Ayan Alieva, the founder of NuraiFest, managed to live up to expectations of a high-end festival announced for an exclusive island resort called Zaya Nurai.

In 2017, Fyre Festival was a horrible experience for the visitors who were welcomed by mattresses on rain-soaked floors and their luggage was thrown into an unlit car park. The festival was advertised by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin among other famous faces. According to media reports, the tickets to the deserted island cost up to $100,000 and guests were promised luxury accommodation in the Bahamas.

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William Needham Finley IV(It’s real. I made it up) (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William Needham Finley IV(It’s real. I made it up) (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Successful festival

But Ayan Alieva single-handedly managed the successful event at Zaya Nurai and that too in lesser time than the Fyre team planned the disastrous festival. Speaking to Manchester-based entertainment social publisher, Ayan said that instead of focussing on influencers and models, the NuraiFest team focussed on basic amenities like toilets. They wanted to make sure the event was organised and had that VIP feel, starting from things like the boats, the logistics.

Ayan said that the artists tend to overcharge in the Middle East and gave credit to the government to help the cost low. She opined that the budget increases in the last minute and suppliers fall short but the government helped with it. Fyre didn’t have the permission to stay on the original island and they spent most of their budget on high profile influencers. But the NuraiFest team had the logistics to back up the claims.

