From Queen To Joker: 25-yr-old With 'fab' Makeup Skills Transforms Herself Into Celebs

From Gordon Ramsay to The Joker, talented Beth Gallagher has become an internet sensation after she turned herself into celebrities with the help of make-up. With a few flicks of a brush, the Manchester-based student transforms herself into a celebrity and even claims that the transformations take her less than an hour.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the 25-year-old said that she prefers male celebrities as it is a contrast to how she normally looks. She added that her audience wants the ‘wow factor’ of before and after as they just stop for a second and look. Further, she told the media outlet that ‘The Queen’ is the only female ‘celebrity’ she has done so far.

According to reports, Beth is currently studying effects at UCEN Manchester. She started focusing on creating celebrity looks during the COVID-19 lockdown in the UK. She initially started uploading her ‘art’ on TikTok, however, her videos soon started taking the internet by storm. Beth said that she loved using herself as a canvas and she further added that internet users also seem to enjoy and love it.

Moreover, the 25-year-old has also won a competition to paint a store window display. She told the media outlet that she hopes of eventually working in TV. Further explaining her painting technique, she added that she usually sprays her own hair or uses a wig. She finishes the look with just eyeshadow, highlighter and foundation.

Netizens laud ‘talented’ student

From Jared Leto’s Joker make-up to the Queen make-up, here are some of the ‘incredible’ work by Beth,

With hundreds of comments and likes, Beth has been lauded for her ‘amazing talent’. One internet user wrote, “Fabulous darling. What more can I say, you are a genius”. Another user said, “Beth you are just amazing so talented”.

