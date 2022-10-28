26/11 Victims Narrate Ordeal, Urge UN To Act Against Terrorism During Counter-terror Meet

India is hosting a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai on Friday, October 28. The members of the international community gathered at the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, one of the sites that saw the terror attacks of 26/11, to attend the global meeting where the discussion on the theme of ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar laid a wreath at the 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The meeting started with a video on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack being played to pay tribute to victims. In the video, people narrated their ordeal after surviving the attack in Mumbai. The video showed the visuals of the Mumbai terror attack. One of the survivors, Devika Natwarlal Rotawan narrating her bitter experience told that she and her family members were supposed to travel to Pune on November 26, 2018. Devika saw bullets being fired after she and her family members reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on that unfortunate night.

Mumbai attack victim calls for the elimination of terrorism

A bullet hit Devika in the leg while she was trying to seek shelter with her father. She revealed that she saw a terrorist who was indiscriminately firing at people. After being shot, she was taken to the hospital where she underwent six surgeries. At the time of this horrific terror attack, Devika was nine years and 11 months old. Subsequently, she received a call from Mumbai police if they would be willing to identify the terrorists. The 26/11 attack survivor, Devika identified the terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab. Devika, now a student at Mumbai University dreams of becoming an IAS officer to end terrorism and asserted that the victims of terrorism will get full justice after the masterminds of terrorist attacks are eliminated.

Belgium attack survivor narrates ordeal

One of the terror attack victims Nidhi Chafikar, who worked as an air hostess at Jet Airways, recounted her memories of the attack in Belgium on March 22, 2016. She revealed that she remained in a coma for 23 days and continues to live with trauma. Nidhi said that she lost her memory and her body sustained nearly 20% of the burns and some of her bones were crushed in the bomb blast. She called on United Nations member states to support the victims of terrorism and protect their rights.

"The blast left me extensively injured and I had to be kept in induced coma. Everyday my family was living in the pain of uncertainty as I was struggling between life and death. After 23 days of being in coma, I opened my eyes, unfortunately I could not even recognise my family members who were watching my excruciating pain and were my only support system. That was the effect and the trauma inflicted upon me," Nidhi Chafikar said.

Image: Republic