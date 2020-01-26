26-year-old Competitive Eater Can Eat 22 Big Macs Just In An Hour

A model named Nela Zisser took everyone by surprise after she ate 22 Big Macs in an hour. The model, who is also a competitive eater, is from New Zealand and weighs just 55kg, which is the main point of attraction for everyone. According to media reports, Nela has been competitively eating since she was 21-year-old and has defeated many big eaters in the past by her amazing eating capacity.

26-year-old eats 22 Big Macs

Media reports suggest that Nela started competitive eating ever since she had defeated '19 big dudes' after entering a pizza-eating competition. After winning the pizza-eating contest, Nela became more confident to try out different competitions across the globe. Nela started her own YouTube channel to showcase her impressive skills. Nela once uploaded a video where she ate 10,000 calorie English breakfast, which included 20 eggs, a kilogram of bacon fried in butter, six sausages, four muffins and mushrooms cooked in cream in 42 minutes.

The belly-busting stunt caught media attention and Nela rose to fame immediately. Nela also ate 1kg burrito as part of her YouTube video. However, Nela's fame is not limited to YouTube, she competes in food-eating competitions all over the planet. Nela was placed seventh in New York's much-hyped Hot Dog Eating Championships. According to media reports, Nela will compete against Zermatt Neo, a 31-year-old competitive eater and internet celebrity.

Media reports suggest that Nela goes to the gym five days a week and she also does intermittent fasting, which helps her stay fit and slim. According to Nela, some food challenges make her feel sick while others don't trouble her much. Nela said that meat tends to fill her stomach early if compared to vegetables and carbs. Interestingly, Nela is not just into eating competitions and modelling, the 26-year-old is three years away from a medical degree.

