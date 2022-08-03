27 China Jets Enter Taiwan's Air Defence Zone After Nancy Pelosi's Visit To The Island

In efforts to scale up military activity around Taiwan after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that 27 Chinese fighter jets entered its air defence zone on August 3. The move by the Chinese military comes after Pelosi's controversial visit to the self-ruled island, despite Beijing's repeated warnings.

"27 PLA aircraft...entered the surrounding area of Republic of China (Taiwan) on August 3, 2022," the Defence Ministry informed in a statement.

According to the Ministry's statement, the Chinese fleet included six J-11 fighter jets, five J-16 fighter jets and 16 SU-30 fighter jets. Meanwhile, as a countermeasure, Taiwan also dispatched its own fighter jets and deployed air defence missiles.

Nancy Pelosi concluded the 18-hour visit earlier in the day.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday concluded her visit to self-ruled Taiwan, a visit which was strongly condemned by the Chinese government. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan marked the first visit of a US House Speaker in last 25 years. Her visit underscored "high-level support for Taiwan-US relations from US Congress and wide scope of bilateral cooperation".

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday awarded US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a state honour for supporting the country.

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite a series of threats from Beijing as it considers the island as its own territory and took the visit of the US Hose Speaker as a major provocation. China repeatedly warned that the People's Liberation Army would “not sit by idly” if Pelosi continues with her visit to its sovereign territory.

China also announced a series of war games in the South China Sea scheduled to last from August 2 morning until August 6 night, following various drills the previous week. In fact, Bejing also warned airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying in areas around Taiwan where it is conducting military exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

Russia accuses US of 'provoking' China

Meanwhile, Russia has accused the US of “provoking” China. Supporting China over its objection to Nancy Pelosi's visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated, "I am not in any position to talk about what their motivation was, but it does reflect the line which I have mentioned with regard to Ukraine. I have no doubt that yet again it is the desire to prove that they are immune, have free reign and can do whatever they want. I don't see any reason behind creating this flashpoint out of nowhere."

