28-year-old Motorcycle Stuntman Dies While Attempting To Break Guinness World Record

In a tragedy that has shocked the world, a motorcycle stuntman Alex Harvill died on Thursday while attempting to break a world record. The 28-year-old was performing the stunt to achieve the Guinness World Record at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington Staten for the title of the longest Motorcycle Ramp Jump in 2021. However, in a twist of fate, the stuntman crashed near the dirt mound and was launched off his bike during the practice run. Harvill was trying to achieve the record of past 351 feet when the harrowing incident occurred.

In a Facebook post, the organizers informed that the Alex Harvill of Moses Lake was ready to break the current record 106.98 m/ 351 ft held by Robbie Maddison. “The record-breaking jump will need to be over 351 ft, the same length as a Football field, goal post to goal post,” they further informed. The stunt happened on Thursday. However, while performing, the Ephrata, Washington-based motorcyclist, who was hoping to break the record of a 351-foot jump, died. Witnesses told KIMA-TV that they saw Harvill’s helmet flying off his head after the crash as Harvill tossed off from his bike and was launched at a distance. Spectators were shocked to see the disturbing moment.

#AlexHarvill #RIP He died doing what he loved. He was attempting a world record. Prays for his loved ones and family pic.twitter.com/TEsBfLBIzZ — DecepticonKing83 (@StillHe98628970) June 18, 2021

The family has been notified

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison confirmed Harvill’s death, saying "His family has been notified," and adding, “Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends, and loved ones.” The video of Harvill’s practice jump at the Grant County International Airport was posted on social media, wherein his motorcycle ran into the top edge of the large dirt berm which was supposed to be his landing ramp. After the spine-chilling accident, The Moses Lake Airshow announced in a statement that it will be donating the proceeds from the stunt to clear the daredevil’s medical expenses. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death. Harvill had previously achieved the longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp jump of 90.69 m (297 ft 6.6 in) at the Horn Rapids Motorsports Complex in West Richland, Washington, the USA on 6 July 2013.