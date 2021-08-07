28,000-yr-old Lion Cub Remains Found In Near-perfect Condition In Siberian Permafrost

After 28,000 years, a perfectly frozen lion cub has been found inside a cave in Siberia. The lion cub has been confirmed to be a female that has died inside the cave and the body has been naturally preserved, as per experts. The study into the remains of the creature’s remains revealed that it is a perfectly preserved corpse from the ice age.

The researchers at the Centre for Palaeogenetics, Stockholm, Sweden has nicknamed the cub as Spart. The lion cub’s body was found with her teeth and skin intact. As per the experts, her tissues and soft organs were mummified, but they didn’t decay. The fur on the body of the lion was matted with the mud. The lion cub was discovered in the permafrost state, the researchers said, that the cub has been just two months old at the time of his death.



Along with Sparta, there was another lion whose dead remains were discovered inside the cave, just 49 feet apart. It was at first believed that Sparta died along with his sibling, however, after several types of research, it was found that Sparta had died 15,000 years later than the other cub, who was named Boris afterwards.

Boris was an older cub, whose body has been preserved for a much longer time, as revealed by the carbon dating.

Love Dalen, a professor of evolutionary genetics at the Centre for Palaeogenetics and an author of the study, in a press release, said, “Sparta is probably the best-preserved Ice Age animal ever found and is more or less undamaged apart from the fur being a bit ruffled. She even had the whiskers preserved. Boris is a bit more damaged, but still pretty good,"

"Given their preservation, they must have been buried very quickly. So maybe they died in a mudslide or fell into a crack in the permafrost. Permafrost forms large cracks due to seasonal thawing and freezing," she added.

Interestingly, the press release also revealed that the two cubs were discovered in eastern Siberia between 2017 and 2018. The study of the remains by the Japanese and Russians revealed that both the cubs were killed by a predator.

