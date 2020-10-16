UNICEF Says 3 Billion People Globally Do Not Have Access To Handwashing Facilities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has released new estimates that state that 40 per cent of the world’s population does not have access to handwashing facilities even though handwashing is an integral part of protecting oneself from the deadly coronavirus. As per the UNICEF report, 40 per cent of the world’s population amounts to roughly 3 billion people with the number being higher in the least developed countries.

Handwashing is simplest and easiest way to prevent COVID-19

Kelly Ann Naylor, Associate Director of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at UNICEF has stated that handwashing is one of the simplest ways in which one can protect themselves and their loved ones from this epidemic. Naylor also added that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a very crucial problem that handwashing facilities still remains out of reach for millions of children, be it where they live or learn.

Read: WHO And UNICEF Report Says Over 800 Million Children Aren’t Able To Wash Hands At School

Read: UP CM Launches ‘hath Dhona, Roke Corona’ On Global Handwashing Day

The UNICEF report also stated that 43 per cent of schools in the world also did not have handwashing facilities, this means that millions of school-age children do not have access to water and soap. In order to combat this glaring lack of deficit in handwashing facilities, UNICEF has launched “Hand Hygiene for All” initiative to support the development of national roadmaps to accelerate and sustain progress towards making hand hygiene a mainstay in public health interventions.

Cleaning your hands can seem simple, but doing it thoroughly – and for 20 seconds – can make a difference in preventing the spread of #COVID19. #GlobalHandwashingDayhttps://t.co/KQgMDyhYCJ — UNICEF (@UNICEF) October 15, 2020

This initiative is geared towards improving the access to handwashing facilities across the world and to also promote a behavioural change in people. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 38 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. The US has reported more than 7.9 million positive COVID-19 cases and a death toll of over 200,000.

Read: International Day Of The Girl Child: UN Chief, UNICEF Exec Director Urge Support For Girls

Read: Naomi Osaka Releases New Masks For UNICEF COVID-19 Relief; Product Sells Out In 30 Minutes