Russia: 3 Dead, 3 Wounded After Unidentified Gunman Opens Fire In Nizhny Novgorod

Three people were killed and three others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a bus stop in Central Russia on October 12. The shooting occurred in a village in the Nizhny Novgorod region located around 400 kilometres east of Moscow. An investigation aimed at finding the motive behind the assault has been initiated by the authorities.

Police warns locals

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the unidentified gunman launched a fire on Bus and a bus stop killing three men. In addition, he also wounded three women, who according to local police, suffered major gun wounds. Out of the three, two were in grave condition, Associated Press reported. As of now, the attacker is on the run and a full-fledged manhunt has been launched by the Russian authorities. The police have also warned local residents to be vigilant adding that the man particularly dangerous as he was armed.

