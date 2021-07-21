3 High-ranking Police Officers Arrested In Connection With Haiti President Assassination

Three more people were arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise, Director-General Leon Charles told reporters late on July 20, Tuesday. With the recent arrest, the number of people arrested in the assassination case has gone up to 26. According to Charles, those three arrested are police officers. However, he did not release the ranks of the officers involved in the brutal murder. "There was infiltration in the police," he said.

In a report by AP, before announcing a formal arrest, the authorities informed that they had detained and isolated some of its high-ranking officers. This was in order to ascertain "how the attackers were able to reach President Jovenel Moise without any of his keepers being injured in the deadly attack. The Director-General also informed that it has identified the fourth suspect, Dominick Cauvin, who was not a police officer and is currently living in South Florida.

Haiti's first lady abruptly returns after Haiti President assassination

Credit: AP

On July 7, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who ruled Haiti for more than four years was assassinated at his private home during a highly coordinated attack by an extremely trained and heavily armed group. His wife, Martine, who was injured in the attack, returned after being released from a hospital in Miami on Sunday. With the surprise return of Haiti's first lady, experts questioned whether she plans to become involved in the country’s politics.

Amid speculations, Haiti installs new Prime Minister

Amid these political speculations, designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry--a neurosurgeon and former Cabinet minister-- sworn as the new prime minister on Tuesday. After taking the charge of the Prime Minister, he promised to form a provisional consensus government to lead Haiti until elections are held. He said that his first preference would be re-establishing the law and order situation of the country in order to instil confidence among the citizens. Henry also mentioned that his government would establish a mechanism that would revive the country's economy as well as work to fight against corruption.

Who was Moise?

The soft-spoken Moise seemed like an unlikely politician. According to the reports published in local media outlets, his father was a small-time farmer and his mother helped sell their crops and worked as a seamstress. Mouse won the 2015 presidential vote. However, the results were thrown out following allegations of fraud. Later, he won the November 2016 elections. He took office in February 2017.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)