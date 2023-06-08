3-year-old Dog Sets World Record For The Longest Tongue | Watch

A three-year-old Labrador retriever and German shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana in the United States of America, made it to the Guinness World Record for "longest tongue on a living dog". Her record-breaking tongue is almost five inches long (12.7 centimetres), making it longer than five paper clips.

Guinness Book Records took to Instagram and shared the images of the pooch, captioning, "Her owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, thought she would grow into it, but as time went on, people began to comment on how long her tongue was. Zoey’s record-breaking accomplishment comes nearly three months after Bisbee broke the record with a tongue measuring 9.49 cm (3.74 in)."

Zoey loves playing fetch and swimming all whilst holding the longest tongue on a dog 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AH3NN95Wmj — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 4, 2023



"When Zoey was a puppy, her tongue frequently protruded from her mouth. Sadie and Drew Williams, her owners, initially believed she would get used to it, but as time passed, people started commenting on her large tongue. Drew said the length of Zoey’s tongue was most obvious after she had been playing outside and panting. It would be slobbering all over the place," said Drew.

"We thought surely she'd grow into it," she continued. "But she obviously didn't. She still has an enormous tongue compared to her body. We got Zoey when she was only six weeks old, and in the first ever picture we have of her, she has her tongue sticking out," said Sadie.