Jakarta: 300 meter-long 3D painting stuns people outside Basoeki Abdullah museum | WATCH

Basoeki Abdullah Museum in Jakarta has recently created a 300 meter 3 dimensional mural in South Jakarta. The mural was created by the museum in collaboration with the Jakarta Raya (Peruja) Artist. The mural appears to be located outside the Hidayatullah Mosque near the museum.

3D mural with a message

The theme of the mural is flowing river, but in addition to that, there are also depictions of COVID-19 alertness and well as those that advise people to maintain social distance norms as well as wear masks and wash hands in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Given the size of the mural, it took months to complete with work beginning back in April 23 and the mural was finally finished on August 26. Take a look at the absolute jaw-dropping mural below.

Melukis mural disepanjang Jl. Keuangan Raya bekerjasama dengan Perupa Jakarta.



Hayooo siapa nih yang penasaran?? pic.twitter.com/BVCBUAv0pi — MuseumBasoekiAbdullah (@Mus_BA) August 25, 2020

Mural ini bisa jadi spot foto kalian lho, yuk datang ke Museum Basoeki Abdullah! pic.twitter.com/HkKAsDjts1 — MuseumBasoekiAbdullah (@Mus_BA) August 25, 2020

Proses pembuatan Mural sepanjang 600m di jalan Keuangan Raya Cilandak Barat. Peringatan 75 tahun kemerdekaan Indonesia .. oleh tim museum basuki abdullah pic.twitter.com/r0MzXLARd7 — #HearNoEvilSeeNoEvil (@RudiChatab) August 23, 2020

The Basoeki Abdullah Museum is dedicated to one of the most famous Indonesian artists, the museum contains a large variety of items ranging from statues, masks, puppets, and weapons that were part of the artists personal collection and that was donated to the government after Abdullah passed away in 1993. His house was later renovated to create the museum.

New Black Lives Matter mural

A new mural in Nashville in the United States which depicts Dolly Parton’s take on the Black Lives Matter movement has been attracting a lot of tourists. The mural was created by artist Kim Rashford who decided to make it on the side of a local music club called The 5 Spot.

During the process, Kim came across an article wherein she read about how Dolly Parton supported the Black Lives Matter movement and stated ‘Of course Black lives matter.’ After reading the article, Kim hurriedly added the quote to the mural. Artist Kim Radford later stated that she had to add the quote because it was ‘so sassy’. The mural is a portrait of Dolly Parton featuring her signature high-volume blond hair and surrounded by flowers and butterflies.

Rashford added that her mural is the representation of an icon and that people all over the world, not just Americans, are really proud of her work. Dolly Parton is primarily known for he country music but is also an accomplished actress, author and humanitarian.

