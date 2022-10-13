33 Killed & Several Missing In Nepal Due To Floods Amid Heavy Rains; Rescue Operations On

At least 33 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides across western Nepal in the past week, BBC reported citing local media reports. Thousands of residents were evacuated from the most affected Karnali province in the north-west, as per officials. Several people were forced to leave their homes with nowhere to go. Flooding and avalanches destroyed scores of homes and shops. At least 22 people are still missing across Karnali province while many are injured.

Moreover, the rescuers are facing difficulties in reaching the mountainous region amid heavy rains. "We have mobilised police officers on the ground. We have arranged a helicopter for air rescue from Surkhet," said one police spokesman, quoted by the Annapurna Post.

700 families displaced in Tikapur Municipality

Meanwhile, 700 families were displaced and forty-seven houses were damaged in Tikapur Municipality of Kailali district. 37 people are missing in Janaki Rural Municipality.

Tikapur Municipality-8 Ward Chair, Dirgha Bahadur Thakulla spoke to Nepal News: “The rice crop ready for harvest has also been damaged due to the inundation, causing loss to the farmers.” Thakulla fears a shortage of food grains as due to the inundation, food crops were destroyed. Senior Superintendent of Police at the Province Police Office, Madhav Prasad Shrestha spoke to ANI over the phone and said:"Except for Surkhet and Rukum West, all the 8 districts in the province are experiencing troubles due to flooding and landslides."

The Disaster Management Committee has decided to provide flood-affected people with items of immediate relief. The Committee is making arrangements for providing the people with immediate support in the form of food grains, tarpaulin sheets, tents, readymade foodstuff, foodgrain, utensils and straw mats.

Filth and sludge accumulation raises contamination issues and concern over infections that come with it. These include- typhoid, worm infection, jaundice, diarrhoea, eczema, etc. The UN authorities told BBC News that they would soon dispatch humanitarian aid to the worst-affected Western areas of Nepal.

Weather beginning to improve

The latest reports by Nepal News suggest that the rainfall that began a week ago in Western Nepal has stopped. The Weather Forecast Division said that the region that was affected by inundation and flood a week back has been sunny since Wednesday morning.

Varun Paudel, a meteorologist, said that there was a chance of afternoon and evening showers even if it was sunny in the morning. According to the Weather Forecasting Division, there will be temporary rain in the coming three days. The Division predicts that the weather would be back to normal from Saturday onwards.