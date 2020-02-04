330-million-year-old Shark's Fossilised Head Found In Kentucky Cave

A 330 million-year-old shark head has reportedly been discovered at Mammoth Cave National Park in a cave at Kentucky. The newly discovered fossil suggests that the area was once brimming with sharks during what is known as the Late Mississippian geologic time period, suggest reports.

The head was reportedly found stuck in the wall while the scientists were investigating the world’s longest cave system. According to reports, John-Paul Hodnett, a palaeontologist and program coordinator at Dinosaur Park in Maryland said that the scientists were stunned at the discovery and sent the Hodnett photos of the finding to identify the ancient fossil. He further added that it was discovered then that the fossil belonged to a species called Saivodus striatus which was a species of shark that lived 330 million years ago.

Read Australian Scientists Write Open Letter To Govt, Urge To Reduce Gas Emissions

Read Scientists Discover Tortoise With Genetic Link To Presumed Extinct Species

Discovery started during the mapping process

Hodnett reportedly said that in an exceedingly rare discovery the scientists have also found the white-sized shark’s dorsal fins and teeth that usually do not survive the fossilization process. He further added that the groundwork to the mapping project was laid in the caves last year, and the scientists hadn’t expected what was in store for them when they got to the caves in November. Hodnett emphasized that when they got to the target specimen, their mind was ‘blown’.

The discovery reportedly began when Cave specialists Rick Olson and Rick Toomey started the mapping process and sent the photos of the remains they discovered to Vincent Santucci, the senior paleontologist for the National Park Service in Washington, D.C. It was on the direction of Santucci that the program coordinator Hodnett was sent at Dinosaur Park in Maryland to carry out the "Mammoth Cave National Park Fossil Shark Research Project”, suggest reports.

It is reportedly identified by the scientists that the Shark was 300-million-year-old with 2 ½-foot-long lower jaw, teeth, and other cartilage in a layer of limestone that dates to the Mississippian period.

Read Scientists Discover Benthic Siphonophores In Australian Waters

Read World's Fastest Spinning Object! Scientists Create 300 Billion RPM Nano-rotor