Australia: 380 Whales Die In Tasmania In Largest Mass Stranding As Rescuers Rush To Save

More pilot whales were found stranded in Tasmania, Australia, on September 23, as a part of the largest mass stranding ever recorded in the country. The total number of stranded whales has now reached 500, out of which 380 have been reported dead, says AP. Authorities had already been working on a massive rescue mission to save a pod of whales stranded at Macquarie Harbour, in Tasmania. Identified as the pilot whales, the pod was located swimming in the shallow inlet by a sandbar inside Macquarie heads, west of Hobart near Strahan according to local news agencies.

380 whales die, 500 stranded

According to the reports by AP, it was on September 23, when 200 more whales were found stranded on an Australian coast. By late afternoon, all the 200 whales were reported dead. The Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment and local police scrambled to the ocean as they waited for the whale rescue gear to dive in. DPIPWE spokesperson said in a statement that Marine experts will assess the scene and the request will be made through various avenues for help if needed, based on the severity of the situation.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka told AP, “We’ll continue to work to free as many of the animals as we can. We’ll continue working for as long as there are live animals”.

Read: Australia: 200 More Whales Found Off Tasmania In World's Biggest Stranding

According to the reports by AP, Kris Carlyon, who is a Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist, said that the latest mass stranding was the biggest in Australia “in terms of numbers stranded and died”. He added that the reason as to why the whales were found ashore is still a mystery.

“It’s really likely this was the one stranding event of a big group. This would have been one big group offshore”.

Read: Australia: More Than 200 Whales Stranded In Tasmania, Massive Rescue Mission To Begin

Vanessa Pirotta, who is a Marine scientist, said that there can be a number of factors which led to this incident, including, navigational errors. She told AP, “They do have a very strong social system, these animals are closely bonded and that’s why we have seen so many in this case unfortunately in this situation”. She also spoke about the rescue operation as she said that it does not always work.

“Because they are wanting to return back to the pod, they might hear the acoustics for the vocalizations of the sounds that the others are making, or they’re just disoriented and in this case extremely stressed, and just probably so fatigued that they in some cases don’t know where they are”.

Read: Australia: Humpback Whales Make A Rare Appearance In Kakadu Park's Alligator River

Also Read: Australia: Third Woman Injured By Humpback Whale During Snorkelling Trip At Ningaloo Reef

(Image Credits: AP)