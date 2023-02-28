Last Updated:

4.1 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Followed By 4.3 Quake Hitting Neighbouring Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan at on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. Another 4.3 quake also hit Tajikistan.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Tuesday.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.38 and a longitude of 70.94.

4.3 earthquake hits Tajikistan

A quake of magnitude 4.3 also hit Tajikistan on Tuesday, according to the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 05:31:54 IST, Lat: 38.20 & Long: 73.85, Depth: 10.0 Km, Location: Tajikistan," tweeted NCS on Tuesday.

