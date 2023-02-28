4.1 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Followed By 4.3 Quake Hitting Neighbouring Tajikistan

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/Representative
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Tuesday.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.38 and a longitude of 70.94.
A quake of magnitude 4.3 also hit Tajikistan on Tuesday, according to the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 05:31:54 IST, Lat: 38.20 & Long: 73.85, Depth: 10.0 Km, Location: Tajikistan," tweeted NCS on Tuesday.
