4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal's Accham District, Fourth In Two Weeks

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around Babala of Accham district in Nepal at 6:18 pm on 15 November, confirmed the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center.

An Earthquake of Ml 4.2 occured around Babala of Accham district at 18:08. SC/NEMRC/DMG@NEOCOfficial @NDRRMA_Nepal — NEMRC, Nepal (@NepalNsc) November 15, 2022

This is the fourth quake the country witnessed in just two weeks' time, as per local media reports.

Frequent quakes in Nepal

Earlier on November 12, an earthquake was recorded in Bajhang district, 460 km west of Kathmandu. The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed that the epicentre of the earthquake was Patadebal in Bajhang. Notably, this was the third quake to hit the earthquake-prone nation in one week.



Similarly, on November 9, a quake of 5.6 magnitude hit Nepal, claiming lives of at least six people, including four children. The quake was felt in the early hours of Wednesday. Its epicentre was located near the national park in the sparsely populated Doti district, 430 km (270 miles) west of Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.



Similar effects of the quake were felt nearly 100 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand last Saturday. Strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, including in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).