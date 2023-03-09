Last Updated:

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, Confirms National Centre For Seismology

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on March 9 around 6:00 am, National Center for Seismology reported.

Earthquake in Afghanistan

Image: Shutterstock


An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on March 9 around 6:00 am IST, as per the National Center for Seismology report. Taking to social media, National Center for Seismology wrote: " Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 09-03-2023, 06:08:58 IST, Latitude: 37.96 & Longitude: 73.28, Depth: 167 Km, Location: 259km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan." Afghanistan quakes have been frequent, especially after the Turkey and Syria earthquakes. 

Notably, an earthquake in Afghanistan occurred before with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale at 1:40 am IST on March 9. The country has been witnessing frequent earthquakes. Before this, last week, Afghanistan was hit by another earthquake magnitude 4.1 which struck the Fayzabad region of Afghanistan at 2:35 am IST on March 2. As per the NCS report, the earthquake struck at a depth of 245 kilometers at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47. 

