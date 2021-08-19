4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Second Tremor In One Week

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan in the early hours of August 19, Thursday. As per the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre was about 122 kilometres Northeast of Kabul.

The tremors shook the war-ravaged country around 11 am, as per the Indian Standard Time, the National Center for Seismology informed. It occurred at a depth of 92km from the surface of the earth's crust. At a latitude of 35.53 and longitude of 69.84, the seismic activity also shook areas of the Hindu Kush mountain range. National Center for Seismology, India took to Twitter to announce initial details about the earthquake. Take a look at the post :

The second quake in one week

The earthquake is the second in a week to have shaken the war-torn country. The first tremor took place earlier this week in the southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan around 6 am. The shock was measured to be of 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale. The earthquake occurred about 92km below the earth's surface and at a cross-section of 36.65(latitude) and 71.30 (longitude).

The country and its surrounding area were under the grip of subsequent earthquakes on August 13. As many as five seismic movements were recorded near Kabul, Chal, Khalafgan and Tajikistan. An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on August 18 about 59km from Khalafgan around 3 pm local time.

The simultaneous earthquakes in a week come at the heels of the Taliban's swift annexation of Kabul. In recent major developments, the cad group has renamed Afghanistan as the 'Islamic Emirate' on its 102nd independence day. Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to isolate himself in Tajikistan.

