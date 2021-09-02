4 Killed, 5 Injured In Clashes In Afghanistan's Parwan As Resistance In Panjshir Continues

Four people were killed, and five injured in a clash between the Taliban and unidentified gunmen in central Afghanistan's Parwan province, according to reports.

News agency Sputnik reported that the injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but provided no further details. The incident comes at a time the Taliban is facing fierce resistance from the Northern Alliance in the neighbouring Panjshir valley even as they prepared to announce a new government from the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

Panjshir resistance to continue: Northern Alliance

Resistance fighters in Panjshir announced on Wednesday that they would continue battling the Taliban after the latter tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender of the Northern Alliance.

According to Afghanistan's Khaama Press, the Taliban's commission for direction and encouragement's chief, Mullah Amir Khan Motaqi, informed that negotiations with tribal elders and leaders had failed. The Panjshir valley, located 144 kilometres north of Kabul in the Hindu Kush mountains continues to witness fierce fighting between Taliban insurgents and Northern Alliance fighters. According to the Alliance, led by Ahmad Massoud, son of famed Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh, over 300 Taliban terrorists have been eliminated and 130 others have been captured.

The Northern Alliance, with the support of locals from the Panjshir province, continue to put up stiff resistance against the Taliban. Despite capturing all major provincial capitals, including Afghanistan capital, Kabul, the Taliban has failed to establish a foothold in the mountainous region and is trying several approaches to subdue the resistance.

The Taliban took over Kabul on 15 August after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreated after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee Afghanistan.

Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada to oversee Taliban government

Meanwhile, the Taliban has declared that Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the group's religious leader, will oversee the next Afghan government. Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission said on Wednesday that Akhundzada will be the leader of the government, and there should be no question about that. According to reports, Akhundzada has a "traditional mujahideen attitude" and has led the group's religious scholars council.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/Facebook)