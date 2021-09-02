4 Killed In Stampede After Pakistan Shuts Down Chaman Border With Afghanistan

At least four people have died after a huge rush at a key Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing led to a stampede, Tolo News reported. Islamabad, on Thursday, closed the Chaman border crossing which connects Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province with Baluchistan, triggering panic amidst Taliban fearing people. Notably, Pakistan, which shares a 2,670 km long border with Afghanistan, is one of the most affected countries by the influx of fleeing refugees.

One of the deceased was a 64-year-old Afghan refugee named Saif Ullah, who was trying to enter Pakistan. Later speaking to CNN, his son Shahid Ullah said that he and his father were crossing the border along with rest of their family members when they lost him. Later, he found his father dead. A video from the stampede made its way to Twitter and has been viewed by over 10 thousand people.

The image of the misery of a nation; Pakistan-Afghanistan border through #Spinboldak o #Kandahar is closed. Due to crowd 4 people killed. Thousands of people including women and children are sleeping near the borderline right now. pic.twitter.com/I4ZCAMDOPJ — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) September 2, 2021

Border closed for some days

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that the Chaman crossing would be closed for “some days” pertaining to security threats. “We will be closing the Chaman crossing for a while. Our forces are present at the border. We are proud of our security institutions for the service they are rendering for the security of the country,” he told reporters. It is worth mentioning that not an only land borders but air routes are also being used by Afghanistan's internally displaced people. According to ARY News, nearly over 20,000 Afghan evacuees, as well as other foreigners, have arrived at Islamabad airport since Taliban takeover.

In August, hundreds of Afghans started protesting when a 56-year-old Afghan traveller died of a heart attack while waiting to enter Afghanistan. He was waiting under the extreme heat for hours at the Chaman-Spin Boldak border. After his death, the local people carried the body to the Pakistani government's office and demanded the reopening of the border to take his body into the country. After receiving no response from the Pakistani officials, they started firing stones at the forces. In response, the security forces started firing tear gas and charged the protesters with batons to disperse them. However, no injuries were reported.

