4 Palestinian Suspects Killed In Gun Battle With Israeli Security Forces In West Bank

At least four Palestinian terror suspects died in a gun battle with Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in the wee hours of August 16, Times of Israel reported. As per Border Police, the Israeli troops had entered the city during a raid. In the operation, “the force came under heavy fire from close range from a large number of terrorists," the police said. The media outlet also reported that video footage from Jenin showed a part of the gun battle.

In the video, shots can be heard even though it remains unclear from the footage who fired them. Moreover, an ambulance arrived at the scene and took at least one of the wounded people away. The police report also said, “Undercover officers from the Border Police returned fire at the terrorists and neutralized them.” Palestinian media also stated that four people were killed in the exchange and a fifth was wounded. No border guards were reported to be injured.

Three of the four belonged to terrorist organisations

Reportedly, at least three of the total four people killed were identified to be a part of the terrorist organisation, including one from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and two from Fatah’s military wing, the al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades. However, Jenin governor Akram Rajoub, a former West Bank security chief, challenged the claims by Border Police.

Rajoub told the official Palestinian Authority broadcasting station, “This was a massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation. All the accounts disseminated by the occupation are falsehoods.” The main target of the raid in Jenin was reportedly Muhammad Abu Zina who has been taken into custody. Israeli security officials reportedly stated that Abu Zina had worked with the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups to orchestrate attacks in the West Bank in the past.

Times of Israel quoted the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, saying, “He had recently been in contact with Hamas operatives in Gaza seeking to bring about terror attacks inside Israel.” Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, the Al-Quds Brigades, also acknowledged killing one of its members, Nour Jarrar, and reportedly said, “The blood of our martyrs will not be spilled in vain.”

Image Credit: ANI/Representative