4-year-old Boy Creates World Record, Becomes Youngest Person To Publish A Book

A 4-year-old boy named Saeed Rashed from Abu Dhabi, UAE bagged the Guinness World Record, by becoming the youngest person to publish a book. According to the organisation, the boy became the record holder at the age of 4 years 218 days and his record was verified on 9 March 2023. The youngest author managed to sell over 1,000 copies of his children’s book titled, “The Elephant Saeed and the Bear”. The book revolves around a story about kindness and an unexpected friendship between two animals, an elephant and a bear.

According to the Guinness World Record, Saeed was inspired by his older sister AlDhabi to write his book. It was AlDhabi who used to hold the record title for the world’s youngest person to publish a bilingual book (female). In less than one year, Rashed’s older sister managed to break the record for the youngest person to publish a bilingual book series (female). She achieved the new feat at the age of 8 years and 239 days old. The sister also initiated a unique initiative named “Book from Children to Children”.

‘We read, write and draw’: Saeed

After winning the accolade the 4-year-old boy talked about how he spends quality time with his sister. “I love my sister so much and I enjoy playing with her all the time,” he told the Guinness World Record. “We read, write, draw and do so many activities together. I wrote my book [inspired by her] as I felt that I could have my own book too,” he added. The young record holder then went on to explain the plot of the book. “It is about the elephant Saeed and a polar bear. The elephant had a picnic and he saw a polar bear. He thought the bear was going to eat him but, in the end, the elephant showed kindness and said ‘let’s have a picnic together’! Then they became friends and showed kindness to each other,” Saeed said. The young boy took the help of his mother and sister to learn how to write. He also talked about how the drawing process of the book was a “tricky part”. “The drawing was tricky and the polar bear looked scary at first, but it’s always fun to draw,” the young boy exclaimed. The initiative launched by Saeed’s sister aims to encourage children from 4 to 10 years old to write either in Arabic or in English with an aim for the children to be writers, illustrators, published and also readers of the book.