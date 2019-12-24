4-year-old Boy Signs TV Shows For His Hearing-impaired Parents, Watch Video

A four-year-old boy is winning hearts on social media after a video showed him signing entire TV shows for his deaf parents. The story of the boy instantly went viral after his mother shared a video of him sitting at the side of a television set and listening and relaying the entire show to his parents. The young boy named Gabriel Toseland was born as a Child to Deaf Adults (CODA) and is grabbing eyeballs for his amazing skills.

Gabriel was just four months old when he started to use sign language, his mother Abigail Britton said while speaking to the media. Gabriel started with easy baby words like milk, bath, nappy and gradually became natural as he picked up more and more sign language. Gabriel has become a better communicator in British sign language said his 26-year-old mother. According to Abigail, they started teaching sign language to Gabriel as they felt it was important to teach him so there is no communication barrier between them.

After Abigail uploaded the video of her son relaying the entire TV show in sign language for them, she started receiving good words from netizens who loved the little boy's supportive nature towards his parents. One user named Amy Jones commented, "This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen... and I love a good puppy clip!!" Another user named Jo Betts wrote, "This is so beautiful. I'd be bursting with pride if he were my son. Bless him."

Not just in interpreting TV shows, Gabriel helps his mother with other things too. For instance, he makes sure to make her aware that there is somebody at the door. He also makes her aware of announcements like a shop is closing or the tram is ready to leave. Gabriel's mother said that he is currently teaching sign language to his 19-month-old sister, who is also learning very fast.

