France: 40-Day-Old Strike Continues As PM Promises To 'go To End' With Pension Reforms

Commuters in Paris struggled to reach to work again on January 13 as the 40-day old strike carried on when the French Prime Minister promised "to go to the end" with the pension reforms that escalated the tensions. Commuters faced major disruption on the Paris Metro and national railway systems.

This came after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled a major concession to the unions on the weekend. But the situation has improved as compared to the previous weeks with all metro lines opened during the peak hours and the trains running slightly more regularly. SNCF national rail operator said that eight out of ten high-speed TGV trains are now operating.

People demanding govt to withdraw its reform

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on January 11 that he was willing to withdraw the most sought after measure in the government's retirement reform which makes people work for two years longer until 64 to qualify for a full pension. He said that to demonstrate his confidence in social partners he is willing to withdraw from the bill he had proposed. In a letter to the union leaders, the Prime Minister said that he is willing to set the so-called "pivot age" of 64 with effect from 2027.

It came a day after he met the union leaders seeking to end a crippling transport strike now in its 38th day. French union and the people are demanding the government to withdraw its reform to showcase their biggest strength in decades. The Parliament is expected to debate on the reform bill from mid-February which proposes to increase the age at which workers can retire on a full pension to 64 "for the 1965 generation who will retire from 2027".

France gripped by protests

France has been gripped by protests and strikes over the proposed pension reforms. According to international media reports, the nationwide strike has brought transport to a standstill as demonstrators have dismissed the Prime Minister's proposals on changing the pension system. Many tourist hotspots have also witnessed violent clashes between the police and protesters. The workers' union have reportedly joined hands with the Yellow Vest protesters.

(with inputs from agencies)