Over 4,000 Flights Delayed, 600 Cancelled On Busiest Travel Day Of The Year In US

More than 4,000 flights have been delayed and around 600 have been cancelled on the weekend following Thanksgiving as people return to their place of work from their native places making it the busiest day of travel in the US. The situation has been caused by the ongoing snow blizzards that have led complete whiteout across most parts of the country. About 50 million people across the country are placed under a winter weather alert. Three have been reported dead due to the two winter storms swirling over the country. Two children were found dead and another was missing in Arizona on Saturday. Similarly, a 37-year-old was killed in a car accident near Cavour, South Dakota early Friday as the pickup truck he was in lost control on the icy road, fell into a ditch and rolled over.

Recent storm updates

Snow, icy, freezing rain and gust winds are in forecast to blow the West Coast and the Northeast, hitting Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and New York hard this week. Heavy mountain snow and rain in California and heavy snow and blizzard conditions from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast were forecasted by the National Weather Service on Sunday. It is predicted that in the Midwest, the storm will bring damaging winds and large hail. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas who informed the weather service.

Effect of blizzards across the US

Earlier on Friday, the weather service issued storm warnings from Montana to Nebraska to Wisconsin, with heavy snow anticipated in parts of Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. Strong winds gusting to 90 mph were possible in mountains and foothills, and could reach 65 mph in the Plains, creating poor visibility, as per alerts by National Weather Service. Sections of South Dakota which were under a blizzard warning and could see howling winds was reported to receive snowfall as deep as 2 feet of snow. Northern Michigan University reopened its residence halls, two days earlier than normal for a Thanksgiving weekend, to give students more options for shelter as forecasters predicted a foot or more of snow.

