5 Deadliest Earthquakes Nepal Has Seen As It Is Rocked By Two Quakes In 24 Hours

An earthquake of 6.3 magnitudes struck Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday. Subsequent tremors from the quake were also felt in the Indian cities of Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred in Nepal at 1:57 AM (IST) on November 9 at a depth of 10 Kilometers. This was the second earthquake experienced by Nepal within 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nepal experienced an earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes in the early hours. According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 155 km Northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal, at a depth of 100 km. Meanwhile, the death toll following the earthquake rose to 6, confirmed the Nepal police.

One of the most seismically active regions of the world, Nepal has a long history of earthquakes. Here are five of the deadliest earthquakes experienced by Nepal.

1934 Nepal-India earthquake

One of the worst earthquakes experienced by Nepal, the 1934 Nepal-India earthquake led to more than 11,000 deaths. The 8.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in eastern Nepal on 15 January 1934, at 2:13 PM (IST), about 9.5 km south of Mount Everest, and severely affected areas in Nepal as well as in India.

The three major towns of Nepal - Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan - were the most affected by the quake, which resulted in the collapse of the majority of buildings in the region. According to the US Geological Survey, the death toll was up to 12,000. Widespread damage was also reported in nothern Bihar.

April 2015 Nepal earthquake

Also known as the Gorkha Earthquake, the quake occurred on 25 April 2015 and resulted in the deaths of more than 8,850 people while leaving 21,952 injured. The epicentre of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake was located east of Nepal’s Gorkha district and is the second worst natural disaster to have struck Nepal after the 1934 Nepal-India earthquake.

Moreover, the quake triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, resulting in 22 deaths. The earthquake resulted in a series of aftershocks which occurred in intervals of 15-20 minutes. According to Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal, the earthquake killed 8,857 people in Nepal and more than 75 in India.

1833 Kathmandu–Bihar earthquake

The earthquake occurred on 26 August 1833 and was measured to have 7.9 magnitudes with an epicenter somewhere in or around the Kathmandu Valley. The quake caused widespread damage in areas of Nepal, northern India, and Tibet. However, despite the extent of damage, the number of fatalities resulting from the quake remained fairly low. According to the National Geophysical Data Center, the number of casualties from the quake was around 6,500.

1505 Lo Mustang earthquake

The Lo Mustang earthquake occurred on 6 June 1505 and registered a magnitude between 8.2 and 8.8 making it one of the largest earthquakes in the history of Nepal. Moreover, according to Disaster Preparedness Network Nepal, the quake killed up to 30% of Nepal’s population at the time. China and India were also affected by the quake which killed around 6,500 people.

1988 Nepal earthquake

This earthquake occurred near the border between India and Nepal and registered a magnitude of 6.9 on the scale. The quake occurred on 21 August and killed up to 1000 people, as reported by National Geophysical Data Center.