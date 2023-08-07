At least 5 people were killed and 11 others were injured after five buildings collapsed in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday. According to Iran International, the incident took place in Southern Iran where five buildings that were under construction collapsed one by one. As per the reports, Tehran's Firefighting Organization informed that four police officers and two municipality employees were trapped under the rubble and the rescue operation is still underway.

Out of the five deceased, the news outlet identified the dead bodies of only two victims. The dead bodies of Major Hossein Esmaili and Colonel Yazdan Soleimanabadi were recovered by the authorities from the debris. The third victim was an elderly man who has not been identified as of now. The incident took place when two police officers were overseeing a legally ordered demolition of a building. Four nearby buildings collapsed during the demolition process, Iran International reported.

Breaking: This is the collapse of three buildings in the Khalazir region in Tehran, Iran. 5 deaths reported from here.#Tehran #Iran #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/vjxvEgHhMF — News Detector (@LiveNewsPlace) August 7, 2023

High risks building a matter of worry in Iran

According to Iran International, there are at least hundreds of high-risk buildings in Tehran. However, the country's draconian administration refrained from officially announcing the list. They reasoned that releasing such figures “would worry the people”.

Just last year, the IRNA state news agency reported that there are currently "33,000 unsafe buildings" in Tehran. The problem is not just limited to the country’s capital, in May last year, a 10-storey building collapsed in the southern city of Abadan. The collapse buried 80 people under the rubble, with 42 bodies recovered by the authorities.