Protests erupted in Afghanistan following the Taliban's ban on women from entering universities. On Wednesday, young women and men took to the streets to demonstrate against the regressive law imposed by the authoritarian regime. While the women chanted slogans against the Taliban after being blocked to enter the campus, the men walked off from the universities and joined the protests.

In order to curtail the protests, the Taliban forces arrested five women taking part in the demonstration in the capital, BBC reported. Besides the five women, three journalists were also detained. Meanwhile, guards stopped hundreds of women from entering varsities.

The authoritarian Taliban forces took over the country in August 2021, and since then the administration has curtailed several rights of women including the right to gain education and go to gyms. According to BBC, 16 months ago, the Taliban excluded girls from most secondary schools across the country, with this decision by the regime, the education channels for women in Afghanistan are getting more and more narrow. The protest broke out after the Taliban forces stopped girls from entering universities in three provinces of Afghanistan, the Takhar Province in the north, Ghazni province in the southeast, and the capital Kabul. One Twitter user shared the video of the protest and urged the Afghan diaspora all over the world to conduct “similar peaceful demonstrations”.

I am encouraged to see that the new restriction of Taliban against the women rights sparked widespread outrage and protest in Afghanistan and abroad. The Afghan diaspora in various countries should also play role by staging peaceful demonstrations in Geneva and other countries. pic.twitter.com/HAunt9HSav — Imtiaz Wazir (@ImtiazWazir20) December 21, 2022

Taliban forces attempt to squash down the protests as women across the country took to the streets

As per the reports by BBC, it was the so-called education ministry of Taliban that announced the recent bans on girls entering the universities on Tuesday. The protest broke out in different parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday after the girls were turned away from entering the colleges. Encouraging the protestors to raise their voice, the Afghanistan Women’s Unity and Solidarity group said, “Today we come out on the streets of Kabul to raise our voices against the closure of the girls' universities”.

The recent ban on girls from going to University has received international condemnation. The UN criticised the move and drew parallels between the current scenario and the Taliban’s first period of the formal rule when girls could not receive formal education in the country. Condemning the recent ruling, the UN Special Rapporteur to Afghanistan called the move, “a new low further violating the right to equal education and deepens the erasure of women from Afghan society”. In the visuals that are circulating online, men also took part in the protests. In one of the viral videos, the male students can be seen staging a walkout as they refused to take exams following the new regulations.