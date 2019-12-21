5-year-old Boy Gets Hulk Inspired Prosthetic Arm, Can Finally Hug His Young Brother

A five-year-old little British boy, Jacob Scrimshaw who was born without a large part of his left arm can finally embrace his younger brother after receiving a functioning prosthetic arm above the elbow.

Scrimshaw was born with a small stump coming off his left shoulder and was fitted with the green Hulk robotic arm this month. His mother, Gemma Turner (36) in an interview with a news agency said that she always thought that Jacob coped well without his arm and added that when he came home from school one day in tears she knew that they had to do something.

READ: California Teenager's Prosthetic Legs Stolen, Putting A Halt To His Wrestling Career

Mother vowed to get him arms

Gemma, a mother of three, promised Jacob to get him an arm when the little boy came back home from school crying and saying that he was fed up with the constant struggle. Scrimshaw got fixed his new green superhero arm just six days ago on December 12.

Turner and her husband started raising money on GoFundMe in February this year. Turner said that she knew that it is going to cost a lot of money and thought that they would have to go to America. By September, their funds reached about $20,000 and they started searching for the perfect prosthetic for their son.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Undergoes A Prosthetic Look Test For Thailaivi

Fortunately, Gemma came across a man named Ben Ryan on Instagram. Ryan is a one-time psychology teacher who is now the owner of Amnionics, a UK-based company that creates innovative prosthetics. Ryan was able to create the robotic prosthetic arm for Jacob. Ryan said that Scrimshaw's parents kept on searching for prosthetic arms and they luckily found him. He added that Ambionics capitalizes on multi-jet fusion 3-D printing technology to create advanced and modern prosthetic limbs. He added that Jacob is one of their first patients.

READ: This Afghan Boy Dancing His Heart Out At Hospital After Getting A Prosthetic Leg Is Truly Inspiring And The Internet Agrees

READ: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone Burnt Off A Piece Of Prosthetic After Shoot