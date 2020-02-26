5-year-old Covid19 Patient Bei Bei Dances In Joy After Getting Discharged From Hospital

Heart touching video of a five-year-old dancing to express gratitude to medics after being cured of coronavirus has taken the internet by storm. Bei Bei was recently discharged from a hospital in Shiyan located in Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly viral outbreak. According to reports, the epidemic has killed over 2,700 people worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China. Reportedly, there have been more than 80,000 cases of infection globally, international media reported.

Danced on the 'Lolipop' song

The doctors and nurses in the hospital braided her hair and read her stories whilst she was battling against the infection, international media reported. However, after she was discharged, she danced on the ‘lollipop’ song to thank the hospital staff. The video was shared by People’s Daily, China on Twitter and has garnered nearly 2 thousand likes.

Thank you! Let me dance for you! Bei Bei, a 5-year-old #COVID19 patient, was discharged from a hospital in Shiyan, Hubei, on Mon. This was her way to say thank you. pic.twitter.com/DntHRsb4EM — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 19, 2020

The adorable video has captured everybody's heart. Many users from across the world have lauded the medical staff in China's hospitals who have risked their own lives to save infected patients.

God bless all the medical personnel in China — clemkpunik (@Louisclement19) February 19, 2020

thank you for your hard work，white angels — Lucy Kang (@LucyKan83782957) February 19, 2020

Beautiful soul of a child. Wonderful news that she recovered — kelly haas shackelford (@HaasShackelford) February 19, 2020

Again EXCELLENT work by the Chinese medical teams.

Bei Bei thanks at recovery and the beautiful song and dance.

Xi Jinping and the Chinese people thanks for your massive effort at controlling and/or MEASURES to bring the scourge to a speedy End.

Wish you all God's speed ! — Obh.Ponds@ObhPonds (@PondsObh) February 19, 2020

Very good news, I appreciate the doctors and their team — Shailesh Kumar (@Shailes81712314) February 21, 2020

