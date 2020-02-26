The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

5-year-old Covid19 Patient Bei Bei Dances In Joy After Getting Discharged From Hospital

Rest of the World News

Heart touching video of a five-year-old dancing to express gratitude to medics after being cured of coronavirus has taken the internet by storm.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
5-year-old dances after being cured from coronavirus, netizens thank medics

Heart touching video of a five-year-old dancing to express gratitude to medics after being cured of coronavirus has taken the internet by storm. Bei Bei was recently discharged from a hospital in Shiyan located in Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly viral outbreak. According to reports, the epidemic has killed over 2,700 people worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China. Reportedly, there have been more than 80,000 cases of infection globally, international media reported. 

Danced on the 'Lolipop' song

The doctors and nurses in the hospital braided her hair and read her stories whilst she was battling against the infection, international media reported. However, after she was discharged, she danced on the ‘lollipop’ song to thank the hospital staff. The video was shared by People’s Daily, China on Twitter and has garnered nearly 2 thousand likes. 

Read: First US Soldier Tests Positive For Coronavirus In South Korean Base Camp

Read: Why Coronavirus Could Help Save China's Endangered Species

The adorable video has captured everybody's heart. Many users from across the world have lauded the medical staff in China's hospitals who have risked their own lives to save infected patients. 

Read: IAF Flight Leaves For China Carrying 15 Tonnes Of Medical Supplies

Read: Caregiver For Infected Person Is 32nd Coronavirus Case In Taiwan

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI VIOLENCE TIMELINE
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
NSA AJIT DOVAL MEETS AMIT SHAH
FINAL SALUTE TO RATAN LAL
INSPIRED OR COPIED?
VIRAT KOHLI BACKS PRITHVI SHAW