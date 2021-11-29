50% Of Afghanistan's Private Education Centres Closed After Taliban Takeover: Report

Over half of Afghanistan's private education centres have shuttered in the last three months after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August, local media reported, citing the Union of Private Education Centers. The main cause for the closure of these educational institutes, according to the Union, is the deteriorating economic position of families, ANI reported.

Union president Sanjar Khalid said that as a result of the developments in Afghanistan, numerous educational institutions - around 40 to 50% - have ceased operations. Khalid explained that the reason for this was a decrease in students in such institutions, ANI reported.

Given the present situation, students have expressed concern that the long break from education is hampering their motivation to continue their education. Shabana Habib Yar, a student was quoted by TOLO News as saying that they are still hoping to study to become someone who can help their country. Another student, Najia Sarwary said that they have lost interest in the courses because they don't know if they will be able to pursue the same next year.

'Number of students decreased by 60% in last three months'

Mohammad Arif Jamal, the head of one of the private education institutes in western Kabul said that the number of students has decreased by 60% in the last three months when compared to the previous three months, TOLO News reported. He claimed that the number of students reduced once the government fell and the Islamic Emirate took power. The university admission tests were attended by 200,000 candidates from 34 regions last year. When the Taliban took power, many provinces across the country prohibited girls from attending grades 7-12, according to the TOLO News report.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's acting Prime Minister Mohammed Hassan Akhund claims that efforts are being made to enhance educational opportunities for women. He said that the Taliban will boost the number of education facilities for women considering specific Islamic rules.

Female highschoolers prohibited from classes

Meanwhile, the Taliban have ordered that the majority of female government employees not report to work. Additionally, the regime has also prohibited high school girls to return to classes, AP reported. In his maiden public speech, Akhund defended the Taliban's reign, blaming the previous Ashraf Ghani-led government for the country's rising unemployment and financial crisis.

(With inputs from ANI/AP, Image: AP)