5G Not Responsible For COVID-19 Spread, All Theories Related To It Are Hoax: UN Agency

Smashing rumours about the COVID-19 infection spreading through radio waves, UN agency for Information and Communication reportedly asserted that the latest broadband technology 5G was not responsible for the spread of coronavirus and any theory linking the two was a ‘hoax that has no technical basis.’ According to a UN report, dozens of towers were destroyed and scores of engineers were abused after the rumour spread in the UK and other parts of Europe. The reports added that in the recent few months, 5G phone masts have been destroyed in many European countries including Belgium and Cyprus.

A spokesperson for International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Monika Gehner speaking to UN News said, "The coronavirus is not being spread by radio waves. It's a real shame, during this time when there are real concerns about the health and well-being of the general public, and the economic toll that the fight against this pandemic is taking, that any time or energy has to be put into fighting this and other false rumours."

According to ITU, 5G is next-generation technology with speeds which is 10 to 100 times faster than the previous 4G network. In the situation of current pandemic, technology is playing an integral role and helping workers in responding efficiently. The COVID-19 pandemic which emerged in Wuhan, China has now spiralled to infect, 2,638,909 with a majority in mainland America. While 184,248 have died, another 722,055 have recovered.

'5G conspiracy'

However, owing to the scale of rumour spread, WHO added '5G conspiracy' to its COVID-19 myth busters article. A statement on the website reads," Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks. COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.'

