5G To Contribute $450 Bn To Indian Economy In The Coming 15 Years: Union Min Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, May 19, remarked that India has progressed significantly from 2G/3G to 4G and now 5G, further underlining the nation's progress toward transparent and effective government. He added that India is giving the digital industry the boost it needs, and it is already yielding positive consequences. According to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Goyal stated, “5G will contribute $450 bn to the Indian economy in next 15 years and the launch of indigenous 5G testbed by PM will be a milestone towards Aatmanirbharta in telecom.”

Piyush Goyal went on to add that this would aid in the digitisation of the economy, the growth of the startup ecosystem, better governance, and the ease of doing business in the country.

The common thread through the massive government welfare efforts in the last 8 years has been the Digital India mission.



The Union Commerce Minister further stated that approximately 400 GIS-based maps have been developed as part of the 'PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.' Goyal further stressed that the Gati Shakti project would support the solution to the nation's haphazard infrastructure development and would assist in the establishment of a safe, sustainable, scalable, and collaborative way of infrastructure design. The Commerce Minister also wished India's telecom authority as it marked its 25th anniversary.

IT & last-mile digital connectivity would impact every industry: Piyush Goyal

Goyal further expressed hope that Information Technology and last-mile digital connectivity would have an influence on every industry and would be the foundation of India's growth story in the coming years, citing the telecom sector's remarkable progress in recent years, predominantly in terms of bridging the digital divide. He went on to say that Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will be built on the foundation of Digital India.

In addition to this, Piyush Goyal said that the Indian government has poured fresh vitality into the telecom industry with the "Panchamrit of Reach, Reform, Regulate, Respond, and Revolutionize" in the last eight years, directing to India's enormous accomplishments in the area of telecom and digital technologies. These ideas, according to Goyal, guided the government's efforts to revitalise the industry during the past eight years.

Piyush Goyal also noted that the Centre's efforts to effectively provide connection to every single village in the nation demonstrated its commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that no citizen was left without access to the internet.

The Commerce Minister lauded the authorities for building and maintaining a stable regulatory ecosystem, stating it has protected both telecom businesses and customers. He pointed out that the telecom industry has one of the lowest numbers of complaints received by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

(Image: PTI/ Pixabay)