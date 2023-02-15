6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts New Zealand; Epicenter In Cook Strait

A powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted New Zealand on Wednesday, Feb 15 2023 7:38 PM (NZDT). The quake struck 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu and was 57.4 kilometers deep. No civilian casualties were reported. The shock was felt in Paraparaumu, Levin, Porirua, French Pass, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Whanganui, Waverley, Palmerston North, Feilding, Picton, Eketahuna, Masterton, Martinborough, Hunterville, Hawera, Blenheim, Seddon, Nelson, Dannevirke, Pongaroa, Stratford, Opunake, Taihape, Castlepoint, Motueka, Ohakune, and surrounding localities.

No tsunami threat issued

The National Emergency Management Agency has said that there is no threat of tsunami, the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office shared in a Facebook post.