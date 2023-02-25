6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan's Hokkaido Island, No Tsunami Warning Issued

The United States Geological Survey has disclosed that Japan's Hokkaido island has experienced an earthquake. The quake was 6.1 on the Richter scale. Hokkaido is Japan's second largest island and it is the northernmost prefecture.

No tsunami warning was issued after quake shook the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro. The quake hit at 10:27 pm (1327 GMT) at a depth of around 43 kilometres (27 miles), the USGS said.

Japan is a country that is well known for experiencing frequent and devastating earthquakes. In 1923 AD, the Great Kanto earthquake struck the Tokyo-Yokohama area, causing widespread destruction and the death of over 140,000 people.



Is Japan prone to quakes?

Japan is located in a region of the Earth's crust where there is a lot of seismic activity. Specifically, it lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is an area in the Pacific Ocean where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. There are several reasons why Japan is particularly prone to earthquakes:

Tectonic Plate Boundaries: Japan sits on the boundary of several tectonic plates, including the Pacific Plate, the North American Plate, and the Eurasian Plate. These plates are constantly moving and shifting, which causes stress to build up in the Earth's crust. When the stress becomes too great, it is released in the form of an earthquake.

Subduction Zones: One of the main reasons why Japan is so susceptible to earthquakes is because of its position on the boundary of two major tectonic plates: the Pacific Plate and the Philippine Plate. The Philippine Plate is subducting (moving beneath) the Pacific Plate, which creates a lot of seismic activity in the region.

Volcanic Activity: Japan is also home to many active volcanoes, which are often associated with seismic activity. When volcanoes erupt, they can cause earthquakes and other types of seismic activity.

Geographical Location: Japan is situated in an area of the world that experiences a lot of seismic activity. This is due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, as well as its proximity to several major fault lines, such as the Japan Trench and the Nankai Trough.

In response to the frequent earthquakes, Japan has developed advanced earthquake-resistant technologies and building codes to mitigate the damage caused by seismic activity.