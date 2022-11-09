6.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal Kills 6, Leaves Trails Of Destruction

Quick links:
In the early hours of Wednesday, November 9, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Nepal.
The tremors of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake which struck Nepal were also felt in North India, including Delhi, the adjacent cities of Ghaziabad and Gurugram, and even Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
After a house collapsed following a significant earthquake that struck Nepal's Doti area on Wednesday, the death toll rose to six.
The Army has reportedly been activated in the affected areas, according to the Nepalese government, to conduct search and rescue efforts.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the quake shook Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometers at roughly 2:12 am (local time).
This morning, the Nepal Red Cross Society is already on the scene in the Doti area in Western Nepal performing Search and Rescue operations and completing the Initial Rapid Assessment
Following the deadly earthquake, injured people that required immediate medical attention were taken to a nearby hospital
In the aftermath of the earthquake which struck Nepal, the Chief District Officer of Doti told ANI among the deceased are one female and two children