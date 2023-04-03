6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia, Residents Urged To Maintain Caution

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Indonesia on Monday. According to CGTN, the earthquake took place in Indonesia’s western province of North Sumatra on Monday. The country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency notified about the earthquake and urged the residents to maintain caution.

Meanwhile, BMKG Indonesia said the epicentre of the earthquake was in the sea and was 82 km southwest of Padang Sidempuan.

The country's meteorology and geophysics agency made it clear that there were no warnings of a Tsunami. Due to its unfortunate geographical location, the country witnesses hundreds of earthquakes every year. Some of these devastating earthquakes have even led to the death of hundreds of people.

Why does Indonesia face so many earthquakes?

The Asian nation is prone to frequent earthquakes because of its unfortunate geographical location. The country is on the “Ring of Fire” which is an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the basin of the Pacific Ocean. According to CNN, the area spans 40,000 kilometres and this is the region that faces the majority of the world’s earthquakes. The area stretches from Japan and Indonesia on one side of the pacific, all the way across California USA.