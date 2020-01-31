Union Budget
6-year-old Boy Dubbed 'Shirley Temples', His Instagram Review Breaks Internet

Rest of the World News

A six-year-old boy, dubbed "The Shirley Temple King" has gone viral for his thought-provoking and accurate reviews of the iconic childhood drink, as per reports

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
6-year-old boy dubbed 'Shirley Temples' surfaces on internet for his Instagram reviews

A six-year-old boy dubbed "The Shirley Temple King" which has gone viral for his thought-provoking and accurate reviews of the iconic childhood drink. Leo Kelly had ordered a Shirley Temple when he was out to eat something with his parents. The mocktail is often made up of ginger ale, grenadine, and maraschino cherries and the little expert has become famous for his reviews on Instagram. 

READ: The Boys Season 2: Everything You Need To Know About The New Season

Instagram account filled with reviews

His Instagram account named  @theshirleytempleking is filled with photos and videos of his reviews of various Shirley temple he has tried. Kelly's favourite Shirley Temple comes from  Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield, Connecticut. He used to begin all his videos by saying, “Hey guys, it's the Shirley Temple King." 

READ: Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Times When Charles Boyle Proved To Be A Great Friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @theshirleytempleking on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @theshirleytempleking on

Boy has more than 120,000 followers on Instagram

In the latest video, he describes the picture of what is going on in the restaurant before diving into his review. He said, “I wish you could smell how good it is in here, but anyway, I'm here to try their version of a Shirley Temple. As you can see there's cherries on the outside and inside and there's an American flag. USA!". He ended up giving a rating of 9.5/10 to the drinks.  

A user wrote, "this might just be my new fav kid". The second user wrote, "i love this kid". The third user wrote, "Someone get this kid a Shirley Temple that wows him!!! Stat!". Another user wrote, "This little man is adorable". Another user wrote on Instagram, “It’s not, like, wowing me!!” The video was posted by Spence on Twitter in which Kelly reviews Longhorn Steakhouse's version of a Shirley Temple. He has more than 120,000 followers on his Instagram account and promised more epic reviews to follow.

READ: Tabu On "reconnecting" With Her 'A Suitable Boy' Director After Their 'The Namesake' Days

READ: 'Bad Boys For Life' Review: Movie Receives A Thumbs-up By Long-time Franchise Fans

Published:
COMMENT
