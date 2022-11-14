60% Developing Countries On Verge Of Debt Burdens, High Inflation, Warns World Bank Chief

About 60% of the developing countries are facing an economic crisis, heavy debt burdens, high inflation, and climate change, and are subsequently on the verge of a debt crisis, World Bank Group President David Malpass warned on Sunday, Nov 13, during his address at COP27 Climate Finance Event. Separately, a report released by the IMF and World Bank shows that an estimated 25% of emerging market and developing economies are staggering on the verge of a debt crisis.

Malpass on Sunday said that the developing world is facing a huge crisis in the development itself, according to a readout of his remarks published by the World Bank. World Bank Group president cautioned at the finance event that the reversals in development for struggling economies "is staggering". The impact may be somewhere from terribly shrinking economies, extreme poverty, losses in education, stunting, limited access to electricity and clean water, high youth unemployment, and lack of infrastructure. Malpass underscored that the debt levels among low- and middle-income nations have soared significantly since 2021, underlining the urgency to lower the debt of poorer countries.

"The World Bank is deeply engaged in financing recoveries in all of these, and each reversal is also made worse by climate change," he noted.

China accounts for 66% of financing by official bilateral creditors

In an interview on the sidelines, Malpass reiterated that of the total recent debt accumulated, China accounts for 66% of financing by official bilateral creditors. He noted that the private-sector creditors had to get involved to lower the debt and stabilize the overall situation, Sputnik reported. "It shows that the amount of debt grew substantially, and the amount owed to China is some 66% of the total for the official bilateral creditors," the world bank president was quoted as saying. "The report makes clear that debt reduction needs to extend broadly to include the private sector and China," he added.

In an attempt to ripple away the post-COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the developing economies, the G20's major economies and the Paris Club of official creditors mulled drafting a framework for debt solutions in late 2020, he informed. But the execution of the plan has been lethargic, he stressed. World Bank Group's President emphasized that China, Switzerland-based Glencore struck a mutual agreement to restructure Africa's $3 billion in external debt involving Chad's creditors. This deal is expected to be implemented in the weeks ahead and will be first ever involvement of Beijing in a joint debt treatment agreement, he further informed.